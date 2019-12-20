FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, strong winds set to arrive

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Heavy rain, strong winds, and beach erosion all a concern as a strong storm system arrives in the Carolinas.
SATURDAY
Looking at another chilly start Saturday morning with another round of 30s and patchy frost. The clouds begin to increase through the afternoon but we remain rain-free. Temperatures are slow to climb and only top out around 53°.
SUNDAY
The clouds continue to filter in, turning cloudy through the day. The clouds will keep temperatures on the cool-side we another round of lower 50s Sunday afternoon.
Scattered showers return late in the day but the core of the heavy rain will hold-off until after sunset. Expect the coverage of the rain to quickly increase overnight.
MONDAY
Monday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as heavy rain and strong winds make for a nasty start to the week.
Expect the rain turn heavy early in the day and remain widespread through the evening. Rain totals will range between 2″ and 4″, locally higher in spots. Winds gusts increase, gusting upwards of 35 mph into the afternoon. We’ll begin the slow clearing trend after sunset.
Strong onshore winds and rough surf could lead to some beach erosion issues. Areas prone to coastal flooding could see minor issues around high tide on Monday.
CHRISTMAS
Good news? All the rain clears out by Christmas! Sunnier skies return Christmas Eve and warmer weather continues to move in. Temperatures will climb into the middle-60s through Christmas.
