Early morning fire damages mobile home in Aynor area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The cause of a mobile home fire early Friday morning in the Aynor area is under investigation.
Crews were dispatched to the fire at 1071 Pisgah Church Road around 4:45 a.m., according to an online post from Horry County Fire Rescue.
Officials say the fire was generally kept to a bedroom and was quickly placed under control.
One person was displaced and will be receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.
No injuries were reported.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.