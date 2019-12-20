Deputies arrest 2 suspects involved in chase that started at Carolina border

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Two men were taken into custody after authorities said they were involved in a chase at the North Carolina-South Carolina state line.
The chase started Thursday in Dillon County at the border when the suspects drove off from an investigative stop involving the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.
Robeson County deputies picked up the chase when it crossed into their area.
William Fields, 30, was taken into custody when his vehicle came to a stop in the area of Kitchen Street Road and Highway 130 West in Rowland. Authorities arrested 30-year-old Cornelius Davis after a foot chase in a wooded area.
During the investigation, deputies said they also seized a firearm, heroin and equipment that had been taken from a Home Depot in Rock Hill, S.C. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also assisted in the case.
Davis faces several charges including fleeing and eluding arrest with a motor vehicle and trafficking heroin. He is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $50,000 bond.
Fields is charged with possession of stolen good and breach of trust with fraudulent intent valuing more than $2,000 but less than $10,000. Field is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $10,000 bond.
