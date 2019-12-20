Darlington County Sheriff’s Office asks for help naming two newest members on the force

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office has two new furry crime fighters, and deputies need your help naming them.
The two male Bloodhound puppies were given to the sheriff’s office by local breeder, Ty Neal, of Darlington. The puppies were born Oct. 29 and they have a certified pedigree by the American Kennel Club.
“It is wonderful to have community members like Mr. Neal who are willing to donate to law enforcement,” stated Sheriff Tony Chavis. “These animals will be a great benefit to not only us, but to the people of Darlington County.”
Chavis wants the community to weigh in on what the sheriff’s office should name the two puppies. If you would like to submit your idea for names, you can send a message through their Facebook page.
The Bloodhounds and their deputy handlers will begin training together after the new year.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.