CresCom Bank Tournament gives girls basketball teams early season challenge

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The high school hoops world descended on the Grand Strand this week.
The CresCom Bank Holiday Invitational returned to Myrtle Beach for the 21st year. Fifty-six girls basketball teams from as far as California got an early-season litmus test on how they stack up with some of the nation’s best.
“We’re in the top five sports tourism destinations in the country, and this is why,” said former Myrtle Beach Mayor and CBHI Event Owner John Rhodes.
With the recent expansion to 56 teams, the CBHI is the second-largest girls basketball tournament in the country. Local fans said the tourney serves as a much-needed platform for the girls’ game.
“I know everybody looks for the flash and the dunks but the girls play a very fundamentally sound game," began Kenneth Thompson, a Myrtle Beach local checking out the 4-day tournament. “I think should be shown as much as the men’s game.”
The tournament continues through Saturday, free tickets are available at participating CresCom Bank locations.
