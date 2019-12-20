Boeing Starliner launch seen across Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Did you see it?! The Boeing Starliner soared across the morning sky Friday.
NASA launched the unmanned capsule from Cape Canaveral, Florida around 6:36 a.m. ET time, and the spacecraft became visible across the Grand Strand moments later.
The unmanned capsule sat on top of a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket as it heads toward the International Space Station.
WMBF News wants to see your pictures! If you snapped photos of the spacecraft, submit them here.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.