Weekend Events: Dry and cool start, changes arrive on Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The weekend is approaching and it’s time for more events happening in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee with our SC Weekend Team.
If you are looking for warmer weather, we will see a warming trend just in time for the weekend. While it’s not much, it’s not temperatures in the 40s for highs.
If you’re looking for events this weekend, look no further than Downtown Florence if you live in the Pee Dee. The Holiday Music and Light Show is happening nightly in Downtown Florence and Friday and Saturday night should be nice and quiet weather wise. While scattered rain chances work in late Saturday night, we should be dry for those plans in the downtown Florence. This also includes the local shopping attractions right before Christmas.
There's a lot happening in the Grand Strand this weekend. It's a similar pattern when it comes to the forecast for those weekend plans. The Celebration of Lights continues in Conway this weekend and Friday and Saturday evening look to be dry for those Christmas light views. Unfortunately, rain chances increase on Sunday.
If you’re in Myrtle Beach for those weekend plans, Saturday offers a little bit of everything. Holiday Bazaar is from Noon to 4 PM in Market Common with everything you need to get in the Christmas mood. We will be warmer with a mix of sun and clouds and dry conditions for that event.
The Santa Crawl takes Saturday night in Murrells Inlet. If you are heading out to the Marshwalk, just keep the cold temperatures in mind. Rain chances increase late on Saturday and into Sunday morning but conditions still look okay for the Marshwalk and those weekend evening plans.
On Sunday, we can expect those rain chances to climb. For a detailed breakdown and changes on the forecast as we head into the weekend, be sure to keep updated with us here.
For all information and times regarding these SC Weekend events, visit SCWeekend.com.
