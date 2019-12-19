'We get to carry out his legacy’: Darlington Raceway donates $5K to fallen officers memorial park

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - Darlington Raceway officials donated $5,000 on Wednesday to the Terrence Carraway Foundation.
The money will go toward the construction of the fallen officers memorial park that will be named in honor of the late Sgt. Terrence Carraway.
Carraway, who’s from Darlington, was one of two officers killed in Vintage Place shooting on Oct. 3, 2018. Five other officers were hurt.
“What he did, what he sacrificed, people are aware and they know what type of person he was,” his wife Allison Carraway said.
Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp said the money was raised from the newly-named Terrence Carraway 5K race held in November on the track ‘Too Tough To Tame’. He said hundreds of people came out.
“Just to know that one of our own hometown products died in the line of duty is something that’ll stick with you forever,” Tharp said.
Construction is already underway on the space that will feature a fountain, basketball court, the names of fallen South Carolina officers and a statue of Carraway.
The donation is just one of the many ways the community has pitched in to help bring the park to life.
“He was just a pivotal part in the community and the Florence community,” his wife said. “It means that we get to carry out his legacy. It means that we get to show the community how proud we are of him."
The family hopes to have the park completed by October of 2020.
