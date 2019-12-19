Warrants: Two caused ‘life-threatening brain injury’ to 11-month-old child in Green Sea area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities allege that a man and woman in the Green Sea area caused a life-threatening brain injury to an 11-month-old child, leading to their arrest this week, according to warrants.
On Tuesday, 23-year-old Destiny Marie Gallagher, of Green Sea, was booked and charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by a legal custodian and abuse/to inflict great bodily injury upon a child. Online jail records show she was released Wednesday on a $50,000 bond.
Also arrested Tuesday was 27-year-old Cody Gage Littleton, of Loris, who was also charged with abuse/to inflict great bodily injury upon a child. He was released Tuesday afternoon on a $20,000 bond.
The warrants state the two committed the abuse on Oct. 5. According to a report from the Horry County Police Department, the child was taken to a medical facility after vomiting and drooling. Doctors allegedly found blood on the infant’s brain due to head trauma, police said.
According to the warrant, the child was 11 months old at the time.
“The defendants were the only two people capable of causing the victim’s injuries at the time the injuries occurred and both did knowingly provide misleading statements to the police when initially questioned,” according to one of the arrest warrants.
According to police, Gallagher admitted to intentionally lying to investigators about the fact she left the child with Littleton for a period of time.
Littleton is accused of providing conflicting accounts of what occurred on the day the victim was injured, the warrant states.
Between July 22 and Oct. 5, Gallagher also allegedly failed to seek appropriate medical attention for the child, despite knowing there was something wrong with his leg, police said.
When the child was hospitalized on Oct. 5, tests revealed the victim had a femur fracture in both legs that was estimated to have occurred three weeks prior, the warrant states.
