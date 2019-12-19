Upstate man ‘brutally murdered,’ attacked, buried in shallow grave; 6 people charged, deputies say

GREER, S.C. (WYFF) - A Duncan man was found with stab-like wounds in a shallow grave after he was brutally murdered in an attack, according to Lt. Ryan Flood, with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.
Ivan Vladimirovich Gula, 41, was found Monday buried on property on Cripple Creek Road in Greer, Coroner Parks Evans said.
Flood said that on Monday morning a man came to the Law Enforcement Center and gave information about a body that might be buried on the property.
Flood said investigators went to the location, and Gula's body was found with multiple stab-like wounds.
Kurt Russell Knutson, 38, was charged Monday night with accessory after the fact.
Flood said investigators then discovered five more suspects involved in the murder and by late Wednesday night had arrested them
