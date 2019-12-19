This is Carolina: Socastee man celebrates 105th birthday

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s not every day we get to celebrate a man who, in his lifetime, has seen WWI, women get the right to vote, the Model T, WWII and see the world change before his eyes.
His family said he’s the oldest living alumni of his college class, and he may be one of the oldest people living in Horry County. His name is Robert Speirs.
He’s taken care of his daughter, his granddaughter and enjoys spending time with his great-granddaughter. But, now they’re all taking care of him. At 105 years old as of Dec. 15, he doesn’t get around like he used to but had no problem eating the cake his family and friends brought for him.
“They’re like two peas in a pod. They’re like siblings,” Speirs granddaughter, Jennifer Tigar, told WMBF News of Spiers’ relationship with her 4-year-old daughter, Mikaylan. “He’ll read stories to her and then they’ll eat each other’s food.”
Speirs has always had a special place in Tigar’s life.
“He lived down the street from me always growing up. He drove us and all my friends everywhere, at any time of the day and was happy to do it,” she said with a laugh. “He gave me away at my wedding at 96 in the Bahamas and I was shocked he was there to do that."
Speirs listened as family and friends talked about his life.
Born in 1914, he has seen a lot. Speirs has lived through both World Wars, women’s suffrage, the forming of countries and 18 different U.S. presidents. But, he talked about his time growing up and living on his family’s New York farm the most nowadays.
But of all the birthdays, and with a matching birthday t-shirt and cap, Speirs’ 105th birthday may be the sweetest.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.