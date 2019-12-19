Suspect arrested, accused of stealing Horry County police chief’s truck

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Charges are pending against the person accused of stealing the Horry County police chief’s personal vehicle, authorities said.
According to a press release from the Horry County Police Department, Chief Joseph Hill’s locked truck was stolen from his home Wednesday night. Following its theft, the vehicle was entered into the National Crime Information Center as stolen.
Video from a Ring surveillance camera was used to see when the theft occurred and who was involved, authorities said.
Within an hour of the vehicle being logged into the NCIC database, automated license plate readers and cameras in the city of Myrtle Beach picked up on the vehicle, which was then located by Myrtle Beach officers in the parking lot of the Walmart on Seaboard Street, the release stated.
Late Thursday morning, those responsible were found in the Racepath community and taken into custody, according to authorities. HCPD spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said one person was arrested and one person is still wanted in connection with the theft.
