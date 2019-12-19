Science with Sean: Snow Globe Salsa Jar

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The glisten of snow globes get us into the Christmas and holiday spirit. In this edition of Science with Sean, we show you how to make a snow globe out of a salsa jar. We also dive into the science of how that glisten defies gravity in a liquid!
Ingredients:
An Empty Jar with secure lid
Water
Glycerin
Glitter
Optional: Small decorations, hot glue gun to add to your snow globe
Step 1: Optional: Glue the toys or other decorations to the inside of the lid, making sure the lid can still fit on the jar.
Step 2: Fill the jar halfway with glycerin, then fill it almost to the top with water, then stir to mix.
Step 3: Add a small amount of glitter. Stir with a spoon to test the ‘snow’ effect, and add more until you get the flurries or blizzard you like.
Step 4: Fill the jar up the rest of the way, until the water is just above the top of the jar.
Step 5: Gently put the lid on and screw it securely to the jar. Flip it over.
Wipe any water off the jar, and put some hot glue or tape around the lid.
Enjoy your snow globe!
How it works: Explaining Viscosity
Glycerin has a very high viscosity. Viscosity is how ‘thick’ a liquid is, how easily it pours. Liquids like honey and syrup have pretty high viscosities, meaning they are very thick. Water and rubbing alcohol have very low viscosities and flow very quickly. Having a mixture of water and glycerin means the liquid inside your snow globe slows the glitter down as gravity pulls it down. This helps it look more like snow.
