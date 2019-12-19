Science with Sean: Snow Globe Salsa Jar

Glycerin has a very high viscosity. Viscosity is how ‘thick’ a liquid is, how easily it pours. Liquids like honey and syrup have pretty high viscosities, meaning they are very thick. Water and rubbing alcohol have very low viscosities and flow very quickly. Having a mixture of water and glycerin means the liquid inside your snow globe slows the glitter down as gravity pulls it down. This helps it look more like snow.