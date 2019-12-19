SC trooper posts video of helicopter damage caused by impaired driver: ‘Don’t be like this guy’

December 19, 2019 at 8:14 AM EST - Updated December 19 at 9:07 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An impaired driver wrecked into a Celebrate Freedom helicopter, causing $500,000 worth of damage, a South Carolina trooper said Wednesday.

The helicopter was donated to the Celebrate Freedom Foundation in Columbia, South Carolina, which was created by a group of retired military leaders in 1999.

“This is what an impaired driver has done to a multi-million-dollar aircraft,” the state trooper said in a video posted to Twitter. The foundation, CFF, helps veterans educate “youngsters” and they take the helicopter to many community events, the trooper says.

“Make sure you have a plan in place if you plan to consume alcohol,” the trooper said “and for heaven’s sake, don’t be like this guy.”

