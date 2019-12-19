S.C. deputies searching for woman whose children were found alone at gas station

EUTAWVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who disappeared shortly after telling family members she had found a new job.
Family members of Nina Ross, 35, say she last made contact with them on Nov. 28. The Eutawville woman’s last text message to family stated she had found a job in Santee as a waitress.
Family members contacted deputies after two of Ross’s children were found alone at gas station on Dec. 4 in the Upstate city of Blacksburg, just east of Spartanburg.
“We’ve been searching and checking possible locations for this lady ever since we got the call,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “It’s extremely concerning that she hasn’t contacted any family members in a while.”
Ross is about 5-foot-1 and weighs around 140 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with any information on Ross’s whereabouts should call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
