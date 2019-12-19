3 people wounded during ‘active shooter situation’ at R.I. senior living complex

Schools are on lockdown

Police surround senior living complext after shooting
December 19, 2019 at 12:13 PM EST - Updated December 19 at 1:44 PM

WESTERLY, R.I. (CNN/Gray News) - Three people have been hurt in an “active shooting situation," state Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman Kristina Murray said Thursday.

The shooting took place at a senior living complex, the Babcock Village apartments, Murray said.

Law enforcement officers are searching for a gunman.

Westerly Public Schools were put on lockdown as a precaution. Later, classes were dismissed for the day and all after-school activities canceled.

The Westerly Hospital also was on lockdown and remains on a “heightened sense of security.” spokesman Bill Hanrahan told WPRI-TV. The facility is about a mile from where the shooting took place.

Westerly is a beachside town, about 60 miles southeast of Hartford, Connecticut. It has a population of about 23,000 people.

