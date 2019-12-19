Myrtle Beach leaders reject county’s changes to hospitality tax settlement

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The ongoing hospitality tax dispute between Horry County and Myrtle Beach isn’t over, as city leaders rejected the county’s changes to a proposed settlement agreement.
On Monday, officials across Horry County met to discuss a proposed resolution over hospitality fees that was reached in November. Governing bodies in Myrtle Beach, Atlantic Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Aynor and Surfside Beach all voted to settle the dispute with the county.
Horry County Council made an amendment to the resolution, stating that the city of Myrtle Beach cannot use part of the settlement money to pay attorney fees, which officials said is between $6 million and $7 million. That resolution was adopted on a 7-5 vote.
The Myrtle Beach City Council met in a special called meeting Thursday, where Mayor Brenda Bethune said the city’s governing body would not vote on the county’s proposed amendment to the settlement agreement.
“County council does not intimidate us with their poor demeanor, their tactics and their bullying. We are not intimidated,” Bethune said.
The issues stem from a lawsuit filed by the city of Myrtle Beach and other municipalities against Horry County. In that suit, the county is accused of illegally collecting hospitality fees to pay for Interstate 73 after an agreement expired in 2017.
Regarding the settlement, Bethune said Thursday the money collected by the county after Jan. 1, 2017 would have been returned to anyone who paid the fee.
It also would have generated funds to address flooding problems along S.C. 22 and provide local funding for I-73.
After the Myrtle Beach City Council met, county leaders issued a statement saying they had acted “ethically and lawfully” in matters surrounding hospitality fees since it was adopted in 1996.
“We vehemently oppose the continued assertion by the City of Myrtle Beach that the fee was illegally collected by the County,” the statement reads in part.
