Man arrested, accused in string of armed robberies in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) – A man is in custody in connection to several armed robberies in Laurinburg.
According to a news release from Laurinburg police, 28-year-old Octavious Lemar Johnson is facing the following charges:
- Three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon
- Three counts of possession of a firearm by convicted felon
- Two counts of attempted first-degree murder
- Conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon
- Two counts of felony conspiracy
- Three counts of going armed to the terror of the public
- Discharging a firearm in city limits
At around 7:40 p.m. on Dec. 12, police responded to Family Dollar on Aberdeen Road for an armed robbery call. The clerk reported a man in all black clothing and wearing a mask entered the business, pulled a gun and demanded the money, the release states. Police said the suspect then fled the scene.
Police were called to another armed robbery call Monday around 9 p.m at the Family Dollar on S. Main Street. Similar to the incident on Aberdeen Road, police said a man in black clothing and wearing a mask entered the business while armed with a gun and demanded money before fleeing.
On Wednesday night around 8:45 p.m., police were called to the Dollar General on Aberdeen Road for an armed robbery call with shots fired. While responding to the scene, police learned the suspect fled the business with an undisclosed amount of money after firing a gun at a clerk and customer, according to the release.
Police said they found Johnson hiding in a bush after he crashed his vehicle near U.S. 501 and U.S. 401 and placed him under arrest.
Johnson is being held at the Scotland County Detention Center on $1.5 million bond.
