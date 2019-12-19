LOOK UP! Rocket launch from Florida likely visible from Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Atlas V rocket will blast off from Cape Canaveral, Florida early Friday morning with the rocket trail likely visible from the Grand Strand.
The Atlas V rocket will deliver the CST-100 Starliner spacecraft to the International Space Station. After Starliner separation from Atlas V, Starliner engines will burn taking it the rest of the way to orbit and on to the International Space Station.
The rocket launch is scheduled for 6:36 AM from Cape Canaveral, Florida. The trajectory of the flight will take the rocket northeast from Florida to off the South Carolina Coast.
Based on this trajectory and the time of day, the contrail of the rocket launch will likely be visible in the eastern sky.
The contrail will most likely be visible three to five minutes after liftoff - between 6:39 AM and 6:43 AM.
Sunrise on Friday is roughly 30 minutes after the rocket launch providing dark skies for viewing. Clear skies will also allow for a potentially great view.
Depending on winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere, bizarre patterns may develop in the contrail.
