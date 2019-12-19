Horry County awaiting approval for proposed mitigation bank, possible Gardner Lacy Road extension

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County leaders are currently awaiting approval on how to move forward with a large tract of land purchased last year.
If approved, it could be an outlet to funding some of the infrastructure projects in the area, along with a road many Carolina Forest residents said they would like to see extended.
Last year, Horry County purchased 37,000 acres of land off International Drive on the opposite side of the road from the Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Preserve. Now, a proposal is on the table to establish and operate a wetland mitigation bank, meaning if the county restores some wetlands and preserves some of the area, credits will be established to then use on infrastructure projects like the county’s Ride III initiative. According to officials, this could result in cost savings for the county.
Also included in the proposal is a footprint of the extension of Gardner Lacy Road to International Drive. Residents in the area have long pushed for the project, saying with Carolina Forest High School along the highway, they see Gardner Lacy Road as a critical outlet to alleviate traffic.
“We would love it. Most of the neighbors here want that to happen. This way we’re not cutting out through the development on to Carolina Forest all the way down with all the developments interfering. This would be right out the back gate, a straight run to International,” said Aileen Tacopino, a Waterford Plantation resident.
However, officials are stressing there is a chance the panel of state and federal agencies reviewing the proposal removes the road from the plan. If the mitigation bank is approved, the county also has plans to move forward with that part of the project.
County leaders said down the line, there could be opportunities for some recreational use such as bike trails, which residents would also like to see in the area.
“Long-term, there may be some opportunities for some passive recreational use, some bike trails, things along that nature, and that’s all part of the proposal, as well that folks can weigh in on what they would like to see there," said Horry County spokesperson Kelly Moore. "But there’s a lot of land in that area, there’s a large community in that area that could enjoy that benefit and then in addition, it’s a cost savings for the county as we look at future infrastructure projects. We have a bank of wetlands of credits that we can use versus having to purchase those credits out on the market, which can add cost to construction projects. So, we do think this is going to be a cost value to the county.”
The deadline for public comment is approaching. Anyone interested in the mitigation bank project has until Monday, Dec. 23, to submit comments about the proposed work to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Comments on the county’s proposal must be submitted in writing. Please refer to the notice number — P/N SAC-2019-01910 — in any correspondence. The address is U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Attention: Regulatory Division, 69A Hagood Avenue, Charleston, S.C. 29403.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.