Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Robeson County mobile home park

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are conducting a homicide investigation in Robeson County after a man was found dead in a yard early Thursday morning, according to officials.
A press release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office states the man was found dead in a yard near his home in the Pine Run Mobile Home Park in the Shannon community shortly before 7:30 a.m.
Criminal investigators with the sheriff’s office are processing the scene. According to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, the incident is being treated as a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to call the RCSO at (910) 671-3100.
