Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Robeson County mobile home park

Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Robeson County mobile home park
(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff | December 19, 2019 at 9:58 AM EST - Updated December 19 at 9:58 AM

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are conducting a homicide investigation in Robeson County after a man was found dead in a yard early Thursday morning, according to officials.

A press release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office states the man was found dead in a yard near his home in the Pine Run Mobile Home Park in the Shannon community shortly before 7:30 a.m.

Criminal investigators with the sheriff’s office are processing the scene. According to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, the incident is being treated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCSO at (910) 671-3100.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.