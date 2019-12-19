Hiring event to be held Thursday in Socastee area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A free hiring event sponsored by the Career Center of the Carolinas will be held Thursday in the Socastee area.
According to a press release, the event will run from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Socastee Public Library, located at 141 707 Connector.
“Publix and Spectrum are expected to attend, making this one of the most unique Hiring Events to date,” the release states.
The event will provide job seekers the opportunity to submit resumes and speak with hiring managers.
Organizers say more than 400 people are expected to attend with over 100 open positions.
