FIRST ALERT: Frosty morning, winter temperatures through the end of the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It's the coldest start to the day this week and the temperatures continue to drop with frost becoming more likely due to clear skies and light winds. As you step out the door this morning, you'll need to coat, the warm cup of coffee and that ice scraper to get that layer of frost off your windshield.
As we head throughout the day today, northeast winds will be steady today at 5-10 mph with some gusts through the afternoon at 15 mph. While temperatures will struggle to reach the middle 40s today, the wind will make it feel even cooler at times this afternoon. You will want to keep the coat/jacket nearby for those plans today and into the evening hours.
Clear skies once again tonight will bring another round of cold temperatures to the beaches and inland areas. Look for lows to be cooler in many spots on Friday morning with frost likely once again. With another cold start, we will see a slow warming trend for Friday afternoon with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. That warming trend will continue slowly through the weekend as cloud cover increases.
POTENTIAL FOR HEAVY RAIN EARLY NEXT WEEK
The forecast for the end of the weekend and into Monday continues to be a work in progress. A strong storm system will develop in the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend and track to the northeast. The exact track of this system will determine what we get for our forecast late Sunday and into Monday.
If the system tracks near the coast of the Carolinas, several inches of rain and gusty winds would be likely from late Sunday and through Monday. The European really likes this idea and has been fairly consistent with the idea of more rainfall.
The second scenario would be a system that stays further south or out to sea, meaning less rain and wind. The GFS over the past few days, was a big fan of this idea. This morning, the runs look to favor more rainfall than what we had in previous runs. However, the heaviest rain still would stay offshore from the latest run of the GFS.
At this point, with a slight shift in rain for the GFS, the chances for rain are increasing in the forecast for Sunday and into Monday. It’s still too soon to tell if the heavy rain axis and gusty winds would be a threat. We will be able to fine tune that in the next day or two.
