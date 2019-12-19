FIRST ALERT: Another cold night, watching for a messy Monday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cold weather will linger across the Carolinas through Friday before warming a bit by the weekend. A strong storm system will bring increasing wind and rain on Monday.
Tonight will once again see temperatures dropping below freezing with a heavy frost by Friday morning. Temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 20s inland and into the lower 30s across the Grand Strand.
Friday will start to see some slightly warmer weather move in as afternoon temperatures climb into the lower and middle 50s.
Temperatures will return to the 50s once again on Saturday as clouds begin to thicken.
STRONG COASTAL STORM ON MONDAY
By late Saturday, a strong area of low pressure will be begin to develop in the Gulf of Mexico producing widespread rain and gusty winds. The developing storm will travel northeast to a position near or just off the South Carolina coast on Monday. The exact track and strength of the system will determine how much wind and rain we experience, but the risk of a Monday washout is on the rise.
Skies will turn cloudy by Saturday night with light rain moving into the area by late in the day on Sunday.
The rain will turn steadier through Sunday night and Monday and may turn quite heavy at times before ending Monday evening. Right now, rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches appear likely, However, if the system is stronger or closer to shore, totals of 2 to 4 inches would be possible.
In addition to increasing rain, the system will also bring gusty winds on Monday. Wind gusts of 30-35 mph are likely and may reach 40 mph if the system is closer to the coast. These strong winds will also result in very rough surf and minor beach erosion.
The weather will quickly improve for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with sunny skies and mild temperatures in the 60s.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.