FBI: Wanted former gang leader could be in N.C.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The FBI says that a wanted New York man could be in North Carolina.
The FBI Westchester County Safe Streets Task Force, Yonkers (N.Y.) Police Department, and U.S. Marshals Service are asking the public’s help in locating Jamar Manners, also known as Gutter.
Manners has been charged federally for possession of a firearm by a felon. The FBI New York is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to his arrest.
Officials say that he has ties to Fayetteville and Raleigh.
Agents and detectives say Manners has violated the terms of his probation twice after serving time in federal prison for a gang conviction.
Manners was once the leader of the Elm Street Wolves, a street gang in Yonkers, NY.
Anyone with information regarding Manners’ whereabouts is asked to call the FBI Westchester Safe Streets Task Force at 212-384-1000.
