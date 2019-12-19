Dillon County store burglarized almost a week after owner killed in robbery

A white ribbon is tied to the doors of JW Bailey's convenience store where the owner was killed in a robbery Thursday night. (Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff | December 19, 2019 at 2:03 PM EST - Updated December 19 at 2:12 PM

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Dillon County convenience store was broken into Wednesday, almost one week since the owner was killed in a separate robbery, authorities said.

Dillon County Sheriff’s Capt. Cliff Arnette confirmed that JW Bailey’s convenience store on Highway 301, just south of Dillon, had been burglarized for the second time in a week.

There was no immediate word on what items may have been stolen.

On Dec. 12, the store’s owner, 77-year-old John Walter “J.W.” Bailey, was killed in a robbery.

The Dillon County Coroner identified J.W. Bailey, a convenience store owner, as the victim of Thursday night's robbery. (Source: Keith Bailey)

No suspects have been arrested at this time.

