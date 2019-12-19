Dillon County store burglarized almost a week after owner killed in robbery

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Dillon County convenience store was broken into Wednesday, almost one week since the owner was killed in a separate robbery, authorities said.
Dillon County Sheriff’s Capt. Cliff Arnette confirmed that JW Bailey’s convenience store on Highway 301, just south of Dillon, had been burglarized for the second time in a week.
There was no immediate word on what items may have been stolen.
On Dec. 12, the store’s owner, 77-year-old John Walter “J.W.” Bailey, was killed in a robbery.
No suspects have been arrested at this time.
