Dept. of Education announces Hurricane Florence recovery grants for CCU

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The federal government is stepping in to help out Coastal Carolina University as faculty, staff and students continue to recover from Hurricane Florence.
U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced on Thursday that the university will receive $426,241 in grant funds under the department’s Emergency Assistance to Institutions of Higher Education program. The university can use the funds to include student financial assistance (including assistance to homeless students or students at risk of becoming homeless), faculty and staff salaries, equipment and student supplies and instruments.
“We know that full recovery from natural disasters, such as Hurricane Florence, can be a long and difficult process for everyone involved,” DeVos said. “Through our various grant programs, we will continue to come alongside state and local leaders like Gov. McMaster to assist in their efforts to rebuild, recover and allow the learning process to continue for students and educators who may still be dealing with the trauma of these difficult events.”
CCU shut down the campus in advance of the storm and remained closed for almost weeks as the storm brought extensive flooding to the area.
“South Carolinians are a strong and resilient people, but we’ve always said that recovering from natural disasters requires all of Team South Carolina to come together and to help one another,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “By investing in Coastal Carolina’s recovery process, Secretary DeVos and the U.S. Department of Education have shown that they are a part of our team, and we couldn’t be more grateful to have them on board.”
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.