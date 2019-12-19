Couple sexually abused S.C. child together over multiple years as punishment, solicitor says

OCONEE, S.C. (WYFF) - An Oconee County couple was sentenced this week to more than 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a child over the course of several years and using that sex abuse as punishment, according to a release from the Tenth Judicial Court Solicitor’s Office.
Solicitor David Wagner said Anthony Hugh Sluder, 67, of Westminster, pleaded guilty Monday to five counts each of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and incest.
Judge Cordell Maddox sentenced him to 25 years. Wagner said.
Sluder’s wife, Edna Sluder, 56, pleaded guilty Wednesday to the same charges, according to Wagner. Maddox sentenced her to 20 years, Wagner said.
The victim came forward to report the crimes to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office last December, according to Wagner.
He recounted years of repeated and continuous sexual abuse at the hands of both the Sluders over multiple years in the 2000s during his early adolescence, Wagner said.
When confronted by law enforcement, both Anthony and Edna Sluder confessed to repeatedly sexually abusing the boy, Wagner said.
They recounted using sexual abuse as a form of punishment for not completing things such as ordinary household chores, referring to the punishment as “naked sessions,” according to Wagner.
Edna Sluder also told investigators the couple believed that sexual education should begin in the home, Wagner said.
“The crimes perpetrated by Anthony and Edna Sluder are some of most disturbing that I have seen during the course of my prosecutorial career," Wagner said. "The victim in this case has suffered immensely and I hope this resolution will provide some measure of justice for him. Anthony and Edna Sluder deserve every day in prison that they received.”
Copyright 2019 WYFF. All rights reserved.