‘Corrupt effort by the Democratic Party:’ S.C. leaders react to impeachment vote

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMBF) – It was a historic vote on Wednesday night as the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump.
It’s only the third time an American president has been impeached.
The House voted 230-197 to impeach Trump on abuse of power. The House then voted 229-198 to impeach Trump on obstruction of Congress.
South Carolina congressmen voted along party lines.
Article I - Abuse of Power
Yea:
- U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, D-1st District
- U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-6th District
Nay:
- U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, R-2nd District
- U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-3rd District
- U.S. Rep. William Timmons, R-4th District
- U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman, R-5th District
- U.S. Rep. Tom Rice, R-7th District
Article II - Obstruction of Congress
Yea:
- U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, D-1st District
- U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-6th District
Nay:
- U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, R-2nd District
- U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-3rd District
- U.S. Rep. William Timmons, R-4th District
- U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman, R-5th District
- U.S. Rep. Tom Rice, R-7th District
Rice released this statement moments after the vote:
“I voted no on both articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. This vote was the culmination of three years of corrupt effort by the Democratic Party and the federal bureaucracy to discredit and remove President Trump. He has been the target of an astounding barrage of lies, deceit, and corruption. Now that we can move past this partisan process that has overtaken the House of Representatives for the past few months, I look forward to getting back to work on bipartisan legislation to improve the lives of hardworking American citizens.”
The charges against the president will head to the Republican-controlled Senate for a trial which is expected to start in January. This is where leaders will decide whether to remove him from office.
“The impeachment Articles passed by the House of Representatives will meet a quick demise in the Senate,” South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham tweeted after the vote.
