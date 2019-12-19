‘Corrupt effort by the Democratic Party:’ S.C. leaders react to impeachment vote

“I voted no on both articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. This vote was the culmination of three years of corrupt effort by the Democratic Party and the federal bureaucracy to discredit and remove President Trump. He has been the target of an astounding barrage of lies, deceit, and corruption. Now that we can move past this partisan process that has overtaken the House of Representatives for the past few months, I look forward to getting back to work on bipartisan legislation to improve the lives of hardworking American citizens.”