Conway Ford collects thousands of toys for area children this holiday season

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Grand Strand auto dealership is making Christmas brighter for thousands of children in Horry County.
Conway Ford has been collecting toys for Toys for Tots. That collection ended Dec. 18 and the toys have started being distributed throughout the community.
A Monday post on Conway Ford’s Facebook page states there are over 19,000 children in need in Horry County.
“The toys that we collect are for children in this community,” the post stated.
Owners of the Surfside Beach business Ship on Site donated 1,000 toys to Conway Ford’s efforts.
