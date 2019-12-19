Charter Communications donates tablets to Pee Dee students

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Charter Communications donated 50 new Galaxy tablets to eighth-graders Wednesday morning at Creek Bridge STEM Academy in Marion County.
The company is partnering with county leaders in promotion of Spectrum’s new Internet Assist service to bring high-speed internet to rural, under-served communities in the Pee Dee.
“Their education should not be based on their zip code and we see that a lot across the state of South Carolina,” South Carolina state Sen. Kent Williams said.
Stacy Wilbanks, the school’s principal, said the STEM academy is the first of its kind for students in the district.
“They’re planning, they’re thinking, they’re setting goals. Those are opportunities that they may not have had in the regular classroom,” Wilbanks said.
The opportunities are extended even further through the new partnership for students who lack internet access at home.
“Sometimes it doesn’t afford them to continue their efforts at home especially with our virtual classes, even opportunities to study and use some of the websites at home,” Wilbanks said.
Williams said they plan to take the matter to Columbia and introduce several policies in the continued effort to close the digital divide between rural and urban communities.
“It’s about sharing the wealth and bringing all of South Carolina along and giving all our children the same opportunity,” Williams said.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.