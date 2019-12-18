Two injured in three-car crash involving dump truck on U.S. 501

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving a dump truck on U.S. 501 Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.
A tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue stated the three-vehicle crash happened at 12:34 p.m. at 1042 East U.S. 501.
Traffic heading toward the beach is down to one lane as of 2 p.m., though vehicles have been passing over HCFR’s safety speed bumps, the tweet stated.
The two victims were taken to the hospital for treatment, authorities said. There was no immediate information as to the extent of their injuries.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.