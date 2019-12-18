Two charged by Horry County police after child suffers head trauma, authorities say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two are facing charges after a child suffered head trauma, according to Horry County officials.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state 23-year-old Destiny Marie Gallagher, of Green Sea, was booked Tuesday afternoon and charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by a legal custodian and abuse/to inflict great bodily injury upon a child.
She remained in jail Wednesday morning under a $50,000 bond.
Also arrested Tuesday was 27-year-old Cody Gage Littleton, of Loris, who was also charged with abuse/to inflict great bodily injury upon a child. He was released Tuesday afternoon on a $20,000 bond.
A report from the Horry County Police Department states officers were called to a home on Mitchell Street in Loris on Oct. 5 for an abuse call.
According to the report, a doctor had been notified that the child, whose age was redacted, had been given food and placed into a jumper seat. Later, that child was found drooling and with one eye open and one closed, authorities said.
The child then started vomiting and was taken to a medical facility, the report stated. According to the doctor, there were no markings on the outside of the victim’s body and no skull fracture upon examination.
“There was blood in the brain due to head trauma,” the report stated.
According to authorities, the child was taken to a facility in Florence for further treatment. The Department of Social Services was given the case number and additional information.
Horry County officials confirmed both Littleton’s and Gallagher’s charges stemmed from this incident. WMBF News has requested copies of the arrest reports for further details.
