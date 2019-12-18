Town council discusses future of diner on Surfside Beach Pier

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As construction plans progress for the new pier in Surfside Beach, it appears town leaders have hit a roadblock when it comes to the future of a diner at the pier.
Mayor Bob Hellyer said when they tear down the pier, they’ll have to tear down the businesses, which include Surf Diner. Most businesses on the pier have closed their doors because the leases are up, but the Surf Diner still has an active lease on the property.
During the town council meeting on Monday night, leaders discussed how to move forward with negotiations between the town and the diner on the lease.
Councilwoman Cindy Keating said a decision to hire an attorney and assessor to help navigate contract negotiations is a last-ditch effort and a way to evaluate any risk the town faces should negotiations continue to fail.
“So this is a due diligence to understand what our next steps may be or what the consequences of our next steps may be,” Keating said.
Donna Tyson who lives in Surfside said the small businesses make the area special.
“People have put a lot of hard work into creating businesses there on the pier and I think they need a first priority on it,” Tyson said.
Surfside Beach wants to move forward with the construction of the pier, while there’s still money available from FEMA.
The town and the diner haven't come to an agreement on what will happen to the lease at this time.
WMBF News spoke with the manager of Surf Diner and she didn’t want to comment at this time.
