Three Conway employees serving with U.S. Army in Kuwait send holiday greetings

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Three Conway city employees are sending a Christmas message back home while they’re serving in Kuwait.
According to a post on the City of Conway’s Facebook page, Conway firefighter Bradley Allen, Conway police officer Jamie Rhodes, and Conway Parks and Recreation employee Russell Dozier are serving in Kuwait for a year as members of the U.S. Army.
The three are pictured wearing their Army camouflage and Santa hats while standing atop a tank.
“We thank these 3 men for their service to our country. We wish them a safe return home in the coming year,” the post read
