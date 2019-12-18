Three Conway employees serving with U.S. Army in Kuwait send holiday greetings

Three Conway employees serving with U.S. Army in Kuwait send holiday greetings
Three Conway city employees serving in Kuwait for a year with the U.S. Army are wishing Merry Christmas to local residents. They are, from left to right: Bradley Allen (Conway Fire Department), Jamie Rhodes (Conway Police Department), & Russell Dozier (Conway Parks and Recreation) (Source: City of Conway Facebook page)
By WMBF News Staff | December 18, 2019 at 10:59 AM EST - Updated December 18 at 11:06 AM

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Three Conway city employees are sending a Christmas message back home while they’re serving in Kuwait.

According to a post on the City of Conway’s Facebook page, Conway firefighter Bradley Allen, Conway police officer Jamie Rhodes, and Conway Parks and Recreation employee Russell Dozier are serving in Kuwait for a year as members of the U.S. Army.

The three are pictured wearing their Army camouflage and Santa hats while standing atop a tank.

“We thank these 3 men for their service to our country. We wish them a safe return home in the coming year,” the post read

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.