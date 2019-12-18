On this day six years ago, Heather Elvis disappeared

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Wednesday marks six years since the disappearance of 20-year-old Heather Elvis.
Cell phone records show Elvis’ last activity was in the early morning hours of Dec. 18, 2013. Her vehicle was found the following day at Peachtree Landing in the Socastee area.
During the investigation, authorities identified Sidney Moorer and his wife, Tammy, as suspects in Elvis’ disappearance.
Documents show Sidney Moorer and Elvis had an affair after the two met while working at the Titled Kilt, a now defunct restaurant and bar at Broadway at the Beach.
Both Sidney and Tammy Moorer were convicted of kidnapping Elvis and were each sentenced to 30-year prison sentences.
Heather Elvis has not been located.
Family, friends and community members are gathering at Peachtree Landing Wednesday at 5 p.m. to honor Elvis. Organizers say the event is an opportunity for families to remember loved ones who are not here this holiday season.
