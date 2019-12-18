Tekashi 6ix9ine gets 2-year prison term in racketeering case

In this Sept. 21, 2018 file photo, rapper Daniel Hernandez, known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, performs during the Philipp Plein women's 2019 Spring-Summer collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. Tekashi 6ix9ine was sentenced to 2 years in prison Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, for his entanglement with a violent street gang that fueled his rise to fame, but was spared a much harsher possible sentence because of his extraordinary decision to become a star witness for prosecutors. (Source: AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)