Sheriff’s office: Neighbor complaints lead to meth raid at Florence County home

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies arrested two people during a raid at a Florence County home.
Deputies served a search warrant for meth at a home on Friendfield Road, just outside of the city of Coward.
Chief Deputy Glen Kirby said an investigation began after the sheriff’s office received numerous complaints from neighbors in Coward about the home.
Deputies arrested Norwood James Gray and Kelsey Moss at the home. The two are charged with possession.
Kirby is sending a message to the community that if they believe someone is dealing drugs in their neighborhood, they should call him at 843-409-1537. He said the sheriff’s office will go after them until they are arrested and prosecuted.
