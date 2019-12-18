Science with Sean: Simple Marble Wrapping Paper

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As you get all your gifts ready for wrapping, here’s an inexpensive, colorful and sciency way to conceal your gifts. This lesson dives into how absorption works and can create new designs.
Here’s what you’ll need:
Shaving Cream
Food Coloring
Office Paper
Tray or Tupperware
Spoon and Fork
Let’s get started:
Step 1: Spray the shaving cream on the tray. Spread the shaving cream to fill the tray and smooth it with a spoon.
Step 2: Add drops of food coloring across the shaving cream. You should only need about 5-10 drops. Be sure to add at least a few different colors.
Step 3: Use a fork to gently mix and spread the colors across the shaving cream. You don’t have to be too aggressive with the spreading, otherwise it will turn into a single, not as flattering color.
Step 4: Lay the office paper on top of the shaving cream and press down lightly so the cream is touching the paper.
Step 5: Set a timer for 30 seconds and let the paper start to absorb the colors.
Step 6: Gently peel back the paper and remove any excess shaving cream. Let dry for a few minutes and you should be ready for it to be used to wrap gifts.
The science of absorption:
According to dictionary.com, Absorption is “The process by which one substance, such as a solid or liquid, takes up another substance, such as a liquid or gas, through minute pores or spaces between its molecules.”
In this experiment, there are two instances of absorption. First is between the shaving cream and the food coloring. The second is between the paper and the cream/coloring combo. Feel free to try this experiment with other creams to see how it works out, even whipped cream for more edible fun.
