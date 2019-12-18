‘Santa Cam’ Newton and Bojangles’ feed, gift 200 Men’s Shelter guests

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Tuesday, Cam Newton partnered with Bojangles’ on his last stop during his annual Santa Cam event.
Newton and the Bojangles’ crew served a hot meal to neighbors at the Men’s Shelter and distributed a gift pack including a $20 Bojangles’ gift card to more than 200 Shelter guests from Bojangles’ festive holiday boxes.
“There was no better way to get in the holiday spirit than by joining forces with Santa Cam to serve our neighbors at the Men’s Shelter a meal packed with our real deal Southern flavor,” Bojangles’ Senior Director of Corporate Communication Brian Little said.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.