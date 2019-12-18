Authorities: Suspect in robbery at Broadway at the Beach killed in N.C. officer-involved shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man killed during an officer-involved shooting at a North Carolina apartment complex was also wanted for “heinous crimes” out of Myrtle Beach and Charlotte, according to authorities.
According to a press release from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina, Kyle Horton was shot and killed Tuesday night while possibly heading to Wilmington.
The shooting happened outside Briarcliff Villas in New Hanover County just before 9 p.m. Horton died during a confrontation with detectives, the release stated.
New Hanover County authorities were working in partnership with the FBI to find the suspect, who was wanted out of Charlotte and Myrtle Beach for heinous crimes including kidnapping, carjacking at gunpoint, and armed robbery, the release stated.
Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Tom Vest confirmed Horton was their person of interest in an investigation into an armed robbery that happened Tuesday near the Rack Room Shoes store at Broadway at the Beach.
Horton was identified by investigators shortly after the robbery and believed to be heading toward the Wilmington area, according to Vest.
