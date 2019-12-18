NOW: Some Verizon customers unable to make calls in several states

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - Many Verizon Wireless customers in several states are unable to make calls.
The issue started early Wednesday.
Verizon confirmed the issue to WYFF News 4.
The problem is affecting landlines and mobile numbers. Some customers are unable to make all calls. Other customers are unable to call landlines only.
Verizon said its network team is working on the problem and it should be fixed sometime Wednesday.
Verizon said 911 emergency calls are still working.
Copyright 2019 WYFF. All rights reserved.