New personal safety app automatically calls 911 through ‘safeword;’ officials raise questions

“I’m thinking from a management point of view how it would impact our operations. So, if your code word was red and somebody around you says red, what if it picks that up and it opens up your phone? Now you’ve called 911. We’re a very busy 911 center and we don’t need misdials. We already get those misdials - phone in the pocket or hitting it or whatever - and we don’t need that because we’re going to have to try to find you find out if everything’s okay,” said Hardwick.