Man allegedly points gun at several people outside Florence Waffle House

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Police arrested a man on Sunday after he allegedly pointed a gun at multiple people outside a Florence Waffle House.
Officers responded to the restaurant, located at 551 Pamplico Highway, at about 9:45 p.m. Sunday for a call of a person with a gun, according to a press release from Florence police.
Police said the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Travis Wayne Turbeville, was arrested as he was leaving the restaurant’s parking lot.
Turbeville was charged with eleven counts of pointing and presenting a firearm.
Online records show Turbeville was released on bond from the Florence County Detention Center Monday.
