Man accused of shooting woman in back turns himself in

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A man accused of shooting a woman in Robeson County is behind bars.
Dwigh McArn, 29, of Lumberton turned himself into the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. He is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.
Investigators said McArn shot a woman Friday night along Rachel Street.
Deputies said they found her with a gunshot wound to her back. They said she was shot while inside her vehicle. She was taken to a hospital, but her condition is unknown at the time.
Investigators said the shooting is a result of domestic violence.
McArn is in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $150,000 bond.
