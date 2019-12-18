Lawnmower theft leads to multiple charges against Pawleys Island suspect

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Georgetown County deputies are investigating if one burglary suspect is connected to other crimes in the area.
Deputies arrested 42-year-old John Barberio after they said he tried to steal a riding lawnmower from a landscaping crew off Tiller Drive in Pawleys Island.
While authorities were canvassing the area for additional clues, they received a report of a burglary at an office on Alston Road.
They said evidence collected at that scene implicated Barberio in that theft as well.
Barberio is charged with grand larceny and burglary. He is currently at the Georgetown County Detention Center.
Investigators are still trying to determine if he was involved in any other crimes that may have occurred in the area.
