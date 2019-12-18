2 killed in crash involving special needs bus in Anderson County, coroner says

HONEA PATH, S.C. (WYFF) - Two people were killed in a crash involving a special needs bus Tuesday afternoon in Anderson County, according to Greg Shore, with the Anderson County Coroner’s Office.
The crash happened at 3:30 p.m. on Belton Honea Path Highway at Beeks Road.
The coroner has identified the victims as Kevin Lecroy, 34, and Sherri DePetrillo, 53, both of Belton.
According to Shore, DePetrillo was traveling south on Belton Honea Path Highway when she crossed over the center line, striking the special needs van.
The van was returning to Belton from Honea Path, Shore said.
According to Shore, Lecroy was riding in the van and died at the scene, as did DePetrillo.
Several other people aboard the bus were taken to AnMed Hospital, Shore said.
Depetrillo was a substitute teacher in Anderson School District One, according to Jane Harrison, spokesperson for Anderson One School District.
"Our hearts are heavy tonight after the death of one of our most beloved substitute teachers in Anderson One. The schools where she subbed are heartbroken. She had subbed in our district for many years and was a friend to all she came in contact with. Extra counselors will be at Palmetto Middle tomorrow to provide support for students where she subbed today," Harrison said.
“Ms. Depetrillo subbed at our school today. The students loved her and she will be greatly missed. I have no words for how tragic this is. She was such a sweet lady,” said Jason McCauley, principal at Palmetto Middle School.
