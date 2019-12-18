‘It’s just a dream come true’: Myrtle Beach High quarterback officially signs with UofSC

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach High School's star quarterback made his college commitment official Wednesday morning.
Luke Doty signed his letter of intent before an eager crowd.
Doty led the Seahawks to the state title last year and an undefeated regular season this year before missing the playoffs with a hand injury.
Though his commitment to the University of South Carolina was known, Doty said it's a special moment to cross the T's and dot the I's.
"I mean, it was just home. It's home state. I knew that I had a great opportunity there, that Coach Muschamp was going to be great,” Doty said. “I'm just so happy that , you know, putting pen to paper now and making it official. It's just a dream come true."
Doty said Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp told him the quarterback position is an open competition. Ryan Helinski took over the position as a freshman this year after long-time starter Jake Bentley went down with an injury.
Wednesday’s signing ceremony comes days after Doty was named South Carolina Mr. Football for 2019.
