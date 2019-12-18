‘I’m just an old lady that got through school’: 89-year-old among CCU grads

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF/MyHorryNews) – A woman who recently celebrated her 89th birthday was among the more than 700 students who received their diplomas from Coastal Carolina University on Tuesday.
Doris Glass, who turned 89 on Dec. 4, walked across the stage to receive her diploma in interdisciplinary studies, according to a release from CCU.
“All I did was get up and go to school and study, take the test, and hope to pass them,” Glass told WMBF News partner MyHorryNews. “There’s nothing special. I’m just an old lady that got through school.”
Glass’ first experience in college, she said, was a “total disaster.” She said she managed to flunk every class she took, but that there was a reason.
“I had a funky appendix,” Glass said.
She had to take a few months off of classes to get back to health and before they would even operate to remove her appendix, according to MyHorryNews. After the successful surgery, Glass went on to go to secretarial school in Boston and spent a good part of her life in sales as an insurance broker with Prudential.
After retiring, Glass decided to give a few college courses a try. Those courses eventually led to her walking across the stage to get her diploma.
Also recognized at Tuesday’s ceremony was Army veteran Benzell Vereen, who walked across the stage with his service dog Blue – both in graduation regalia – to receive a degree in sociology, according to the release.
