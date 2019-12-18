Horry County emergency crews find missing hunters near Waccamaw River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two missing hunters have been found after they alerted authorities that they were lost.
The call from the two hunters came in around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Highway 905 and Highway 9.
Horry County Fire Rescue crews joined Horry County police officers to help in the search.
Horry County Fire Rescue deployed its Investigative Unit’s drone and the Marine Rescue team.
The hunters were found near the Waccamaw River and returned to safety around 6:45 p.m. They were not hurt and didn’t need any medical attention.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.